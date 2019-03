A 62-year-old Manatee County man died in a one-car accident on Interstate 75 near State Road 64 early Sunday morning.

Vick Dale Channel was driving a 2019 Kia Soul southbound on I-75 in the inside lane at 5:57 a.m. when his vehicle traveled onto the median and collided with a cable barrier.

Channel was transported to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center where he died at 10:04 a.m.