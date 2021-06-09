The Manatee County Commission confirmed Robert Reinshuttle as its second deputy administrator Tuesday afternoon.

Reinshuttle is the chief advocacy officer for the Florida Association of Community Health Centers. He served as the organization's chief operating officer from 2007 to 2019, according to a county press release.

Other positions on Reinshuttle's resume include executive director for the Florida Rural Health Association, national director of government relations for the American Society of Extracorporeal Technology and director of state and congressional relations for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to his resume.

Reinshuttle will begin his new position June 28, according to the county. Karen Stewart is currently the only deputy administrator working for Administrator Scott Hopes.