Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school seniors will now get to bring four people to graduation instead of two.

The School District of Manatee County originally limited tickets to two per graduate due to increased safety measures as a result of the pandemic.

After working with LECOM Park, where graduation will take place, the district decided to increase the number of tickets for graduates as a result of an increase in community vaccinations and updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for outdoor events, according to a news release from the district.

"We're extremely happy that circumstance allow for our seniors to receive more graduation tickets to share with family and friends," said Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County. "We're grateful to our community partners, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders and look forward to celebrating the Class of 2021."

Braden River High School's graduation is at 8 a.m. June 2, and Lakewood Ranch High School's graduation is at 8 a.m. June 3.