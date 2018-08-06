Manatee County deputy superintendent on aministrative leave

Ron Ciranna was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 6.

UPDATE: School board chairman Scott Hopes said that Ciranna was put on leave due to concerns regarding payment.

"The District has concerns regarding payments in the new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and implementation process. The concerns revolve around payments and scope of work related to the ERP process that may not have gone through the proper authorization. Deputy Superintendent Ron Ciranna has responsibility for this program. As reported earlier, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders has placed him on administrative leave but with pay while the concerns are investigated. The investigation is in an early stage and Mr. Ciranna will have a full opportunity to respond to the concerns as part of the investigation and no conclusions regarding the program or Mr. Ciranna should be drawn until all the facts are in. The District’s commitment is to ascertain the facts in a fair and impartial basis as quickly as is possible," said Hopes official statement via email.

The School District of Manatee County placed Deputy Superintendent Ron Ciranna on administrative leave on Aug. 6, according to a memo sent by the school district's lawyer, Mitchell Teitelbaum.

District officials declined to comment further at this time. An internal investigation is underway and was initiated by the school district.

Ciranna, who oversees the business side of the operations for the district including payroll and the proposal of the guardian program, has been with the district since Sept. 14, 2016.