Manatee County Court Judge Group 4: Christopher Pratt

Name: Chris M. Pratt

Age: 62

Family: Married with a daughter and step-son

Bio: I am a lifelong resident of Manatee County. I graduated from Bayshore High School. After college I attended Stetson University College of Law. I have practiced law in the same location for 36 years. Early in my practice, my cases went from Fort Myers to Tampa. Since the early 1990s, I have focused primarily on Manatee County.

I have performed significant public service both for the public and for the legal community. In the 1980s, I umpired little league baseball. In the 1990s, I volunteered in a project to rebuild revetments on Snead Island. I participated in the "Ask A Lawyer" pro-bono program through Gulfcoast Legal Services and served on the Florida Bar Grievance committee for three years. In the 2000s, I was on the New Courthouse committee and on the Indigent Services committee. In 2015, I started my second three-year cycle on the Florida Bar Grievance committee. I have a long history of public service, and becoming a county judge is the next step in my service to the community.

Why are you running for this judgeship?

My courtroom trial experience is broad. My range of experience goes from first-degree murder to small claims court. In the past, I represented real estate companies and did all of their contested evictions. I have done innumerable collections lawsuits from the perspective of both the debtor and the creditor. I have handled thousands of misdemeanor and criminal traffic cases in the past 36 years. I have handled all manner of felonies. I have handled hundreds of family law hearings including juvenile dependencies and delinquencies.

What qualifies you to be a county judge more than your opponent?

The characteristics of a good judge are many. The most important characteristics are knowledge, patience and professionalism. Being knowledgeable is obviously a requirement. Patience is almost as important as knowledge. If a litigant, because the judge is short or impatient with him, feels that he didn't get a fair trial, the entire system is given a black eye. Even if the judge came to the right answer, that litigant will believe he was short-changed. Patience is extremely important for a judge, especially with the self-represented.

What do you consider to be essential characteristics of a good judge?

Professionalism is the ability to be involved in litigation without personalizing the litigants or the parties. Professionalism would also include the ability to eliminate bias or prejudice from decision-making. I won the Slater Award for Professionalism in 2016.

Describe your courtroom trial experience — how many years, types of lawsuits you have prosecuted/defended?

I believe I am the best candidate for county judge. A vote for Chris Pratt is a vote for 36 years of experience, 36 years of problem-solving and 36 years of common sense.