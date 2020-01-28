Manatee County commissioners today confirmed the appointment of Jacob Saur as the county’s new public safety director.

Saur previously served as the county’s emergency communications chief and has worked for Manatee County since 20001.

"As our former emergency communications center chief, Jake championed multiple projects, along the way positioning Manatee County as a leader in the public safety industry," said County Administrator Cheri Coryea in a press release. "He has a reputation for innovation and growth. He consistently rises to the challenge.”

The Public Safety division includes five departments: emergency communications (9-1-1), animal services, beach patrol, community paramedicine, emergency management and emergency medical services.