Manatee County commissioners today confirmed Karen Stewart as deputy county administrator. She has served in the role on an interim basis since March.

"I'm honored to work here," Stewart told commissioners. "This is an amazing organization. We get to work with heroes every day, people who do extraordinary, people who work 30 and 40 years serving the community. If i can be a part of that, I'm proud to do it.”

Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea said Stewart’s specialty is project management.

Stewart has been Manatee County’s economic development official for a decade. She facilitated economic development and redevelopment projects by linking county departments and the business community, a press release states.