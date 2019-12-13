The Manatee County community today is mourning the loss of longtime firefighter and educator Henry L. Sheffield.

Sheffield, a 47-year veteran of the Florida Fire Service, served as chief for East Manatee Fire Rescue from 1983 to 2007. He was the first paid chief for the district.

He currently worked as the Fire Service Academy coordinator at Manatee Technical College.

Mill Creek's Sheffield died early Dec. 12 after suffering a medical emergency in his home Dec. 8.

Memorial services for Sheffield will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Bayside Community Church, 15800 State Road 64 E., Bradenton.

Public viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. with the memorial service scheduled to start at 11 a.m. A procession will follow to Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, for a grave-side service.