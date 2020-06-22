The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office will resume all in-person services June 24.

Services will be conducted by appointment only in an effort to limit the number of customers in the office and to comply will social distancing guidelines.

Guests will have their temperatures taken upon entering the building. Masks are not required, but are strongly encouraged.

Business hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 749-1800.

The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller's Office is located at 1115 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton.