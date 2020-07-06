Manatee County announces plan to distribute CARES Act funding

Manatee County officials have scheduled times to go over details on when and how to apply for millions of dollars in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds during two virtual meetings.

The first meeting, to be held at 9 a.m. July 9, is intended for small business owners with 15 or fewer employees who have experienced financial losses attributable to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine period. One-time funding can assist with items like improved signage, outdoor seating, renovations for social distancing and equipment, according to a Manatee County press release.

The second meeting, to be held at 9 a.m. July 10, is intended for nonprofit agencies, hospitals and medical, mental health and substance abuse providers to learn how to apply for CARES Act funding for needs such as expanded COVID-19 testing, antibodies testing and contact tracing and training.

Zoom meeting links for the meetings are at mymanatee.org/manateecares.

Manatee County commissioners in June approved the plan to provide up to $17.5 million toward those hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Funds are available with certain restrictions.