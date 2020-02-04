Manatee County Government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 to commemorate Presidents’ Day.

All trash, recycling and yard waste collections the week of Feb. 17 will be postponed one day from Tuesday through Saturday for residents in unincorporated Manatee, according to a Manatee County press release.

Manatee County Area Transit, the Anna Maria Island Trolley and the Longboat Key Shuttle will operate normal daily routes.

The Central Library, which is the only public library open on Mondays, will be closed for Presidents’ Day and will reopen Feb. 18.

Manatee County parks, beaches and natural preserves will be open to the public.

For more information on Manatee County Government or the closures, visit mymanatee.org.