Manatee County administrator submits proposed budget

Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea presented county commissioners with a $1.5 billion budget Tuesday for the next fiscal year that included funding for a new 3-1-1 Call Center.

That could help divert calls from 9-1-1 and perhaps give some relief to an overburdened Emergency Management division. Coryea also included funding for six additional paramedics to help improve response times during peak hours.

Other items on Coryea's suggested budget were $6.5 million for a Disaster Recovery Reserve to help rebuild the community with FEMA in the event of a natural disaster or other community emergency and funding for 20 new Sheriff’s Office employees, including funding for 10 new deputies, four additional correction officers, a chemist, a crime scene technician and a deputy to provide security for the State Attorney’s Office. The County will split the cost of three new School Resource Officers for the new schools opening this fall.

A county release stated the budget would be reviewed through a series of public workshops. All will be held at the county's Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W.

The first meeting is 9 a.m., Thursday, May 30 and includes a summary and fund analysis. A 9 a.m., June 4 meeting will allow directors to present their departmental budgets.

Other meetings are 1:30 p.m., June 5, 1:30 p.m., June 19. 6 p.m., June 19 and 9 a.m., July 30.

The budget proposes no property tax increase.

According to the release, "Coryea recommended investments in six major areas: a continued commitment to law enforcement and public safety; infrastructure improvements (Capital Improvement Program and Infrastructure Sales Tax); employee compensation and workforce well being; enhanced communications; meeting the public’s level of service demands for 2020; innovation and technology investments. She said the theme of this year's budget is a focus on results that will be delivered for investments."

The proposed budget included $14.2 million for intersection improvements at Erie Road and S.R. 62 in Parrish ($2.4 million); S.R. 64 and Greyhawk Boulevard/Pope Road ($2.7 million); and $2.5 million for Lorraine Road intersections at 44th Avenue East and at Rangeland Parkway.

Other road work, according to the county release, included $158.8 million in road projects including $50.2 million to complete a major section of 44th Avenue from 45th Street East to 44th Ave Plaza East; $10.5 million for 60th Avenue improvements near the Ellenton Premium Outlets, adding vehicle lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes; and $14.5 million for Canal Road improvements.

All budget materials can be found at the county’s website at mymanatee.org.