Manate County names new human resources director

Manatee County commissioners today confirmed Kim Stroud as the organization’s new human resources director.

Stroud has served as the division manager for the county’s Employee Health Benefits division for nine years.

County Administrator Cheri Coryea said Stroud stood out from other candidates for the job by embracing a results-based approach to addressing employee succession plans, recruiting employees during a time with low unemployment and other ways to improve employee recruitment and retention.

"We're very excited that Kim's experience and unique background rose to the top of our national recruitment," Coryea said in a press release. "She has managed our Employee Health Benefits program through dramatic change over the last nine years. We have the best-in-class benefits, and we want the remainder of our HR Department to also be best in class."

During her time as benefits manager, Stroud helped the county's workforce transition to a wellbeing model that focuses on prevention incentivizes good health behaviors.

Manatee County has about 1,900 employees.

Before joining Manatee County, Stroud served as director of health and wellness at the Manatee Glens Corp. from 2008 to 2010.