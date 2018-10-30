Man charged with DUI manslaughter

A 21-year-old man was charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a collision Monday night that killed a Bradenton man.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer sedan driven by 21-year-old Brandon Blalock, of Ona, was eastbound on State Road 64 when Blalock failed to negotiate a curve in the road west of Verna Bethany Road, at Sugg Road, and crossed into westbound traffic. The Lancer collided with a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Dustin Horne, of Bradenton.

The Chevrolet overturned and Horne was ejected. He died from his injuries. Blalock suffered minor injuries.

Blalock faces charges of DUI with property damage, DUI with injuries, DUI manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and failure to drive within a single lane, according to the FHP report.

The crash took place around 11 p.m. Oct. 29.