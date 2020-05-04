Main Street at Lakewood Ranch businesses were alerted on Monday that Lakewood Main Street would close to vehicular traffic beginning Friday to help restaurants accommodate customers.

Per Gov. Ron DeSantis' order, restaurants are limited to 25% capacity indoors while outdoor seating is unlimited as long as tables are spaced 6 feet apart.

Closing Lakewood Main Street to traffic will allow additional tables to be set up outside and give the restaurants more seating capacity. Ten picnic tables are being added along the street along with additional trash cans.

On Friday, Lakewood Main Street will be closed to traffic until further notice.

Florida restaurants have been closed for indoor dining since March 20. On Monday, Phase 1 of Gov. DeSantis' plan to reopen Florida began with the restaurants able to be open with restrictions.