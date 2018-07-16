Madeline Naval

May 17 1942-July 4 2018

Madeline passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after being diagnosed with and battling pulmonary fibrosis.

Madeline grew up in Hewlett, N.Y., graduating from Hewlett High School in 1960. She then attended Oneonta State University, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education.

In 1964 she began a long and successful career in the East Meadow School System, a career that lasted 40 years teaching second, third and sixth grades. Madeline retired in 2004 and devoted her time to the performing arts. She spent much of her time in the Berkshires, and enjoyed attending Tanglewood and classical theater.

“Madeline will be remembered for her smile and friendly personality, which attracted people to her whenever she entered a room, a uniqueness given to very few but wished by many.”

Along with her husband, Arthur, she be- came a full time resident of Longboat Key, having said “I now have found my paradise.” Madeline found new outlets in painting, opera and classical guitar and enjoyed every minute of her time on Longboat.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, her sister Mary, nine nephews and nieces and loving brothers and sisters-in-law.

Cremation will take place in Florida followed by a dinner in New York to be attended by family, friends and colleagues in celebration of her life.

SERVICE:

A Future Date

Cremation, Florida

Celebration of Life Dinner, New York