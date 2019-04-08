Lynne Talbot Grimshaw, 85, of Sara- sota, entered eternal life on March 26, in the loving care of her husband and family.

Lynne Talbot Grimshaw

1934-2019

Lynne Talbot Grimshaw, 85, of Sarasota, entered eternal life on March 26, in the loving care of her husband and family. Lynne was born to Dorothy and Hugh Gardner on March 10, 1934. Lynne was born in Binghamton, New York.

She was raised by her mother, Dorothy, and stepfather, Charles Dickinson. Lynne moved to Barrington, Illinois in 1961, after marrying, and having two children, John Talbot and Leslie Talbot Avery. She was an avid tennis player, horseback rider, and was engaged in her local community.

Lynne worked in real estate for almost 20 years. Lynne met her husband, Roger Grimshaw, reconnecting after many years, in 1990. Roger and Lynne had met many years earlier, having both participated in a Biltmore Country Club “follies,” such that the song “Satin Doll,” was always their favorite tune. Lynne and Roger married in 1992, and had a wonderful life together, enjoying time in Barrington, Illinois, Sapphire, North Carolina, and Sarasota, Florida. They loved entertaining friends and family in Barrington, Sapphire, and Sarasota.

Lynne is survived by her husband, Roger, her sisters, Edie and Judy, two children, John (Jill) Talbot and Leslie (Steve) Avery, three step children Mike (Barb) Grimshaw, Nancy (Mark) Terdan, and Karen (Mickey) Maudlin and four grandchildren, Megan, JP, Kyle, and Kevin, seven step grandchildren, Branden (Erica), Danielle (Tony), Kate, Alexa, Connor, Andrea, and Sydney. Lynne also has three great grandchildren Aubriana, Annabelle, Chloe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tidewell Hospice, 855.843.3935, https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/

