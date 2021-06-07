Luring in awards

With the right lure, you can pull in anything, and Longboat Key photographer Mary Lou Johnson has pulled in another award for her photography book, "The Lure of Sarasota and Her Islands." This time it's from the National Indie Excellence Awards, where the collection of captures was named a finalist in the Coffee Table Book category.

"The Lure of Sarasota and Her Islands" is Johnson's second photography book, a follow-up to "The Lure of Longboat Key." The Finalist award is the second the book has received, the first being the Finalist Award in Annual Best Book Awards in the American Book Fest;'s photography category.