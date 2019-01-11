Lucy Pandeloglou

Lucy Pandeloglou, 90, of Sarasota, died peacefully at home Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 surrounded by family.

Lucy, affectionately known as Lu, was born in the Bronx, N.Y. and is the spouse of Arthur Pandeloglou, Veteran of WWII - now deceased.

Lu is survived by three children, Stacey, Frank and Roy as well as two daughter’s-in-law, Marguerite Pandeloglou and Angela Pandeloglou, five grandchildren, Keith Pandeloglou, Ava Pandeloglou, Andrea Smolin, Nicole Pandeloglou and Jason Pandeloglou and three great grandchildren, Alexander, Lukas and Trevor Smolin.

Lu would spend much of her time traveling with friends, playing Texas Hold Em, Bingo, and gambling at as many casinos as possible. Lu also loved going to the movies at least twice per week, and sometimes even liking them.

Lu was a talented cosmetologist for over 30 years at stores such as A & S, Saks Fifth Avenue, and JC Penney, representing some of her favorite brands, one of which was Color Me Beautiful.

Lu did her best to stay up to date with technology, even utilizing her favorite turquoise stylus to text message from her iPad with her grandchildren.

Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 Sarasota, FL 34241 promptly at 2:15pm Monday, January 14th.

SERVICE:

Monday, January 14, 2:15 PM

Sarasota National Cemetery

9810 State Road 72 Sarasota, FL 34241

DONATIONS:

The family requests donations made in Lu’s memory to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, 5204 Paylor Lane, Sarasota, FL 34240.