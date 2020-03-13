Lucky Leprechaun 5K changed to virtual run

Nathan Benderson Park and Fit2Run announced Friday that the Lucky Leprechaun 5K and Festival, scheduled for Saturday, was being transitioned to a virtual run.

The switch is being made because of COVID-19 concerns. Since Sarasota County is not allowing large events (250 or more people) in its facilities for a 30-day period, starting Friday, the event cannot be public.

In a release, the Benderson Park and Fit2Run said all registrants for the run will be transferred to the newly named Lucky Leprechaun O’Virtual 5K Run. Packet pickup will continue 4-8 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday at the Fit2Run store in The Mall at University Town Center. The pick-up includes race packets, shirts, bibs and medals.

The festival portion of the event is canceled. Festival registrants will be compensated with a “Here To Paddy” T-shirt, which will also be available at packet pickup at the Fit2Run store.

Nathan Benderson Park and Fit2Run also recommend the following ways to make the experience more authentic: