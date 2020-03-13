Lucky Leprechaun 5K changed to virtual run

The move was made because of COVID-19 concerns.
Nathan Benderson Park and Fit2Run announced Friday that the Lucky Leprechaun 5K and Festival, scheduled for Saturday, was being transitioned to a virtual run.
The switch is being made because of COVID-19 concerns. Since Sarasota County is not allowing large events (250 or more people) in its facilities for a 30-day period, starting Friday, the event cannot be public.
In a release, the Benderson Park and Fit2Run said all registrants for the run will be transferred to the newly named Lucky Leprechaun O’Virtual 5K Run. Packet pickup will continue 4-8 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday at the Fit2Run store in The Mall at University Town Center. The pick-up includes race packets, shirts, bibs and medals.
The festival portion of the event is canceled. Festival registrants will be compensated with a “Here To Paddy” T-shirt, which will also be available at packet pickup at the Fit2Run store.
Nathan Benderson Park and Fit2Run also recommend the following ways to make the experience more authentic:
- Wear your race-day outfit and shoes, and run on the Lucky Leprechaun race course at the park, which remains open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
- Submit your time online to be included in the online race results and be entered to win raffle prizes. Directions to submit times will be emailed to all registered runners and posted on social media Saturday.
- Use the hashtag #LuckyLeprechaun5KCostume in a social media post to participate in the event's costume contest. Race organizers will select their favorite costumes and send the winners prizes.