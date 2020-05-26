Lucille Orzach

Nov. 2, 1922 – May 7, 2020

Lucille Orzach died peacefully at home in Rhinebeck, NY on May 7. The cause was congestive heart failure. Born in the Bronx, she married Dr. Jack Orzach, DDS; she accompanied him through active duty in World War II, until they settled in Great Neck, NY.

Lucille was admired for her painting, sculpture, collage and sketches. Her kindness, openness and humor linger in all the places she lived, and with all the people she touched.

When the children were grown, Lucille pursued her creative and intellectual interests, and was awarded a BA and MFA at C.W. Post College. After Jack retired, they enjoyed many happy years in Longboat Key, Florida, where she taught art practice and history. After Jack died in 1999 she summered in Pittsfield, MA, finally settling in Rhinebeck, NY. Lucille was admired for her painting, sculpture, collage and sketches. Her kindness, openness and humor linger in all the places she lived, and with all the people she touched. She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Robin Scherm in Ulster County, NY, and by Adi Gevins and her husband, Michael Couzens, in Oakland, CA. Tributes may be sent to SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center) in Sarasota.

In her memory, vote on November 3.

DONATIONS:

