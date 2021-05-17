Lucia Longo

1936-2021

Lucia Longo (age 84) recently of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Tuesday May 11, 2021 with her husband, Mark at her side. After struggling with complications related to Vascular Parkinsonism, she is now at peace in Heaven. The youngest of eight, Lucia was born in Newark, New Jersey on October 7, 1936 to Raphael and Casper Marrazzo.

Lucia and Mark were high school sweethearts, marrying on September 7, 1957, three years after graduating from Nutley High School. Together they raised three children at their home in Clifton, NJ. Lucia worked as a bookkeeper until she and Mark retired in 1992, and moved permanently to Longboat Key, Florida in 1999. She loved the Gulf coast - it was her paradise - as well as enjoying long walks on the beach, outings on their boat, traveling to exotic places near and far by land or sea, exercising in the pool and playing cards or Rummikub with her friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal and devoted friend.

Lucia is survived by her husband Mark and three children, Debra McNerney, Mark Longo and his wife Sharon, Karen Longo and her husband John Harrison, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

SERVICE:

A Memorial service will be held at a future date yet to be determined.

DONATIONS:

