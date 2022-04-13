Lost cat comes home after 22 days

The furry friend was found nearly adrift under a neighbor's dock.
For an animal that purportedly doesn't like water, Sammy the cat spent quite a while perilously near it. But the little guy was apparently blessed because even though he spent 22 days hiding under a dock, he was rescued on March 30.
Lynn Larson's furry friend disappeared in early March, but luckily she had the neighborhood on her side.
Friends nearby spent the next three weeks biking the streets, calling desperately and putting up flyers. Nothing brought Sammy home until a neighbor heard him crying out under a dock in the canal.
After some wrangling and cajoling from his cat parents, Sammy came forward with his claws out. Although he lost a few pounds, he's home and recuperating.
