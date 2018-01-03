Lorraine Road home tops sales at $950,000

A home on Lorraine Road topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Nancy Jordan and Ron Gerberding, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6012 Lorraine Road to AC-DC 2 LLC for $950,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2000.

Regents Park

University Park Management LLC sold the home at 8137 Regents Court to Magent LLC for $808,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,299 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $503,500 in 2003.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Darren and Dyann Cummings sold the home at 22647 Morning Glory Circle to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $770,100. National Residential Nominee Services Inc. then sold the home to Michael Ohlman and Regina Adonis, of Bradenton, for $770,100. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $549,500 in 2013.

Country Club East

SD CCE LLC sold the home at 16105 Castle Park Terrace to Craig Sinanian and Emily Kaufman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $726,300. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,946 square feet of living area.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 16608 Collingtree Crossing to Charles and Felicia Stone, trustees, of Bradenton, for $665,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,839 square feet of living area.

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 16532 Berwick Terrace to John and Leslie Harrower, of Batavia, N.Y., for $650,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,070 square feet of living area.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 16305 Castle Park Terrace to Mark Miller and John Kleban, of Lakewood Ranch, for $649,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,661 square feet of living area.

Jacob and Brenda Sisson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15418 Helsmdale Place to Ronald and Dawn Krauss, of Lakewood Ranch, for $390,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,000 in 2013.

Deborah Lewis, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7263 Belleisle Glen to Ruth Cummins, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,200 in 2012.

Hampton Green

Victoria Fitz-Gerald Berkwits, of Swampscott, Mass., sold the home at 6404 Saunton Place to James and Kimberly Ann Corrigan, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,680 square feet of living area.

Lucille O’Connell, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 6403 Saunton Place to James and Eileen Heller, of University Park, for $350,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2001.

Country Club Village

Bozena Karlsson-Szczepkowski and Piotr Wagiel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8122 Lone Tree Glen to Steve Littrell, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,983 square feet of living area.

John and Carrie Thompson, of New Lenox, Ill., sold their home at 7692 Silverwood Court to Robert and Elizabeth Trencheny, of Lakewood Ranch, for $515,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Charles and Kathleen Oelberg sold their home at 6553 The Masters Ave., to Denis Hunt, of Lakewood Ranch, for $480,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,479 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2012.

Nicolla Newall, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6671 Pebble Beach Way to Timothy and Judith Doll, of Lakewood Ranch, for $355,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,769 square feet of living area.

Richmond Park

Francis and Jessie Mills sold their home at 8031 Collingwood Court to James and Regina Roberts, of University Park, for $650,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $880,000 in 2005.

Walter and Delpha Hanke, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8117 Collingwood Court to Mitchell Blatt and Michele Lepsche, of Minneapolis, for $630,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2003.

The Plantations at Tara Golf and Country Club

Mark and Sherry Brower, of Valrico, sold their home at 6304 Butlers Crest Drive to Neil and Charity Wharton, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,830 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

John and Monika Eldred, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13409 Brown Thrasher Pike to Michael Burgess, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,973 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2014.

Alan Anderson Jr., of Bradenton, sold his home at 14540 Sundial Place to Richard and Staci Hardison, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2007.

Philip and Constance Impink, of Sinking Spring, Pa., sold their home at 13466 Purple Finch Circle to James and Leona Harris, of Bradenton, for $457,500. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2014.

Bill and Marcia Powers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13343 Swallowtail Drive to HP Florida I LLC for $447,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,732 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,500 in 2009.

Donald and Patricia Moore, of Maple Grove, Minn., sold their home at 6434 Indigo Bunting Place to Craig Roser, of Bradenton, for $422,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,035 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Matthew and Melissa Rixon sold their home at 6233 Macaw Glen to Efrat Mesilti, of Lakewood Ranch, for $343,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2014.

LWR Rentals LLC sold the home at 15324 Blue Fish Circle to Nancy Close, of Sarasota, for $335,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Sergio Barion and Carolyn Tubiolo sold their home at 14182 Cattle Egret Place to Philip and Mary Viernes, of Bradenton, for $332,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,500 in 2005.

Watercrest

Jorgen and Mary Jo Hansen, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 6450 Watercrest Way to Richard and Pauline Ko, of Lexington, Mass., for $538,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2012.

Jun-Seong Song, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 403 condominium at 6430 Watercrest Way to Joanne Willaredt and John Ross Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, for $345,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,000 in 2012.

Edgewater Village

Philip and Sandra Zemmel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6569 Waters Edge Way to Youssef Abdulghany Hegazy and Eman Tawfiq Sadoun, of Lakewood Ranch, for $526,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2011.

Riverdale Revised

Michael Saenz, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4712 Compass Drive to Donald and Anita Shiver, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,876 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2002.

Raymond and Elaine Polaski, of Palmetto, sold their home at 4719 Pinnacle Drive to Frank DiMarino, of Bradenton, for $486,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,363 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $448,000 in 2014.

Michael Faszold and Kathie Faszold, trustees, of St. Charles, Mo., sold the home at 3616 Fifth Ave. N.E. to Dawn Creter, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,957 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2014.

Pomello Park

Richard and Sonia Snowden, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7504 County Road 675 to Jennifer Fristoe, of Sarasota, for $507,900. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,633 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Ryan and Ashley McIntyre, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12038 Forest Park Circle to Ray and Lisa Rapchak, of Bradenton, for $487,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,084 square feet of living area.

Carol Downey, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11749 Forest Park Circle to Marilyn Tost, trustee, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,300 in 2012.

Ernest and Ashley Dow sold their home at 4919 Boston Common Glen to Vickie Lane, of Bradenton, for $223,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,300 in 2012.

Mill Creek

Eric and Amanda Hare, of Greenville, S.C., sold their home at 13615 Second Ave. E., to Justin Eskew and Diane Fletcher, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,939 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2016.

Brian and Catherine Lindman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1107 Mill Run E., to Jenny and Cornelius Faughnan, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,000 in 2000.

Daniel and Stephanie Serpentelli, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13527 Second Ave. N.E., to Brian and Kristina Garrett, of Bradenton, for $329,900. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,122 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,900 in 2006.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Theodore Kreusch and Nancy Eilerson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7127 Treymore Court to Lindsey Moreau, trustee, of Sarasota, for $473,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,484 square feet of living area.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Stewart and Sherry Bacheler sold their home at 16903 First Ave. E., to Robert and Leanne McAfee, of Bradenton, for $469,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,621 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,200 in 2014.

Country Meadows

Otha and Barbara Easley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14719 Fifth Terrace N.E., to Robert and Jennifer Gaglianello, of Bradenton, for $468,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2009.

Indigo

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 4018 Celestial Blue Court to Paul and Diana Pennington, of Bradenton, for $439,900. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,471 square feet of living area.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5925 Cessna Run to Kathleen Simons and James Coseo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $429,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,224 square feet of living area.

Grand Oaks at Panther Ridge

Peter and Leticia Nelson sold their home at 22507 76th Ave. E., to John Bradtmueller, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2015.

Tidewater Preserve

Hayley Wilson, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold the home at 917 Preservation St. to Julianna Basore, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,100 in 2008.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Robert and Juliette Mandarine, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8928 Stone Harbour Loop to Lyle DeBlois and Eileen Kelly, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,909 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,000 in 2008.

John and Jane Waller and Colin and Denise Sharp, of Huddersfield, United Kingdom, sold their home at 218 Heritage Isles Way to Forrest and Deborah Smith, of Bradenton, for $312,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,600 in 2006.

Greyhawk Landing

Sherry Prescott, of Brentwood, Tenn., sold the home at 12510 Cara Cara Loop to Brian and Mary Sanford, of Bradenton, for $389,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,229 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,900 in 2009.

Raven Crest

Ronnie and Katie Lee Shook sold their home at 754 116th Court N.E., to Nancy Soletti, of Bradenton, for $369,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,900 in 2016.

Mote Ranch

R. Craig Lefebvre and Doreen Dziepak sold their home at 7010 Bridle Path Court to Linda Carson, of University Park, for $368,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2013.

River Club South

Laurance and Laura Conti, of Freehold, N.J., sold their home at 10205 Silverado Circle to William and Renea Brown, of Dixon, Ky., for $363,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,101 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Sandra Campbell, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8712 54th Ave. E., to Walter and Delpha Hanke, of Lakewood Ranch, for $360,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,148 square feet of living area.

Lisa Karkashian, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8738 49th Terrace E., to Jerry Engleson and Deborah Engleson, trustees, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,076 square feet of living area.

Lisa Leatherwood, of Collierville, Tenn., sold her home at 8745 52nd Drive E., to Thomas and Noreen Balistreri, of Bradenton, for $266,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,506 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2014.

Mirabella at Village Green

David Dorman sold his home at 6903 Vista Bella Drive to Douglas Peterson and Suzan Johnston, of Gig Harbor, Wash., for $359,900. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,100 in 2016.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Amelia Chandler and Terrence Smith, trustees, of Ash Flat, Ark., sold the home at 5507 Country Lakes Trail to Michael Gaborko III and David Harris, of Sarasota, for $359,00. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,924 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,900 in 2008.

Dennis McClung, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit V-51 condominium at 7077 W. Country Club Drive N. to George Black, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1989.

Chaparral

William and Patricia Hill, of Flemington, N.J., sold their home at 5940 Sandstone Ave. to Stephen and Joanne Fleischman, of Sarasota, for $352,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,100 in 1998.

Arbor Lakes

Jonathan Anderson, trustee, of Sarasota, and Renee Erman sold the home at 7212 Spur Court to Nelson Hulbert, of Englewood, for $350,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,300 in 1997.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 356 Grande Vista Blvd. to Kenneth and Alison Schoonover, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,812 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 226 Tara Parish Run to Fred Dixon and Geralyn Wolfe Dixon, of Bradenton, for $342,200. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,810 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 330 Grande Vista Blvd. to Diana Fields, of Bradenton, for $305,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,036 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Frances Faucette and Margaret Nugent, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4907 Savona Run to Della Brod, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,100 in 2015.

Sabal Harbour

James Arvin, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4933 Bookelia Circle to Luis and Tracy Munoz-Rivera, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,378 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,500 in 2013.

Crossing Creek Village

Christopher Johnson and Alana Madure-Johnson, of Milwaukee, sold their home at 6819 49th Drive E., to Arnold Richie and Arles Richie, trustees, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,909 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,100 in 2015.

Kevin and Patricia Burke sold their home at 4838 68th St. Circle E., to William and Kathryn Medred, of Bradenton, for $304,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,893 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,000 in 2015.

Lake Vista Residences

Kenton Mears, trustee, of Ooltewah, Tenn., sold the Unit E-207 condominium at 7612 Lake Vista Court to Barry and Doris Blount, of Houston, for $330,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,000 in 2014.

River Point of Manatee

Margaret Bailey, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 206 41st St. N.E., to James and Cheryn Scheller, of Bradenton, for $315,300. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Fairway Six

Leo and Michael LaPlante, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7109 St. Andrews Lane to James and Jane Weir, of Freehold, N.J., for $315,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2017.

River Sound

Joan Fernandes, of Ellenton, Lisa Butterick, of Bradenton, Denise Douchkoff, of Carmel, N.Y., and Maria Dibacco, of Fallbrook, Calif., sold their home at 1446 Blue Horizon Circle to Gerald and Michelle Schaade, of Bradenton, for $314,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,600 in 2010.

Woodbrook

Eloise Dixon sold her home at 4519 Cedar Brush Terrace to Matthew and Kimberly Hollinger, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,200 in 2015.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Jonathan and Brandie Stevens sold the home at 10015 Reagan Dairy Trail to NuCompass Mobility Services Inc. for $299,900. NuCompass Mobility Services Inc. then sold it to Bruce and Nancy Johnson, of Lowell, Mass., for $299,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2004.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Celestina Bethel, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5080 Creekside Trail to Heba Kashkosh and Mohamed Farag, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,900 in 2002.

Silverlake

Kosal Tep and Hien Thach sold their home at 5203 60th Drive E., to Rebecca and Steven Griggs, of Bradenton, for $297,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,571 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2012.

Glenbrooke

Tracy and Thomas Tiberio, of Wesley Chapel, sold their home at 4608 Glenbrooke Drive to Raymond and Shari White, of Sarasota, for $293,500. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,611 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Fairfax

Eugene Faughnan sold the home at 4502 Bristol Court E. to Jennifer and Sven Cunningham, of Bradenton, for $292,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2017.

Wingspan Way at Tara

James and Sandra Pelisek, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6443 Wingspan Way to Richard Lurk II, of Bradenton, for $289,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,838 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Steve and Deborah Masucci, trustees, of Land O Lakes, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 7015 Grand Estuary Trail to Kennedy and Jodi Esteban, of Bradenton, for $287,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2014.

Frank and Deborah Drozda, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 4504 condominium at 415 Winding Brook Lane to John and Nancy Ann Locke, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2011.

Todd and Bonnie Brewster sold their Unit 3601 condominium at 510 Winding Brook Lane to DRL Southwest Investments LLC for $265,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2012.

Gregory Fanelli and Jane Cubbage, of Palm Coast, sold their Unit 6004 condominium at 6716 Grand Estuary Trail to Helga Bellmann, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,000 in 2016.

Summerfield Village

Casey and Alison Clough sold their home at 6254 White Clover Circle to David and Sabrina Mikos, of Lakewood Ranch, for $280,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,934 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 2012.

Whitebridge Court

Patricia Davis, trustee, of Naples, sold the home at 7628 Whitebridge Glen to Marion Stenz, of Bradenton, for $275,500. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,348 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $201,000 in 2002.

John Blake, trustee, of Avon, Ohio, sold the home at 7610 Whitebridge Glen to Kyle and Amy Gay, of University Park, for $245,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Fairfield

Charles and Joyce Magnus, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4874 Maymont Park Circle to Concord Excavating & Grading Inc. for $268,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,800 in 2014.

Elwood Park

Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania sold the home at 3004 42nd St. E. to Jesus Figueroa Acosta and Tara Figueroa, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,749 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 1998.

Sonoma

Joseph Causarano, of Garden City, N.Y., sold his home at 5415 Napa Drive to Wallace McKeehan, of Brazoria, Texas, and Maria McKeehan, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,000 in 2009.

Westbury Lakes Golf and Tennis Club

Peter and Margaret McQue, of Cheshire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 8532 54th Ave. Circle E. to Mac and Marcia Schweitzer, of Bradenton, for $264,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2007.

Creekwood Townhomes

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 7842 52nd Terrace E. to Patrick Vergara and Jennifer Munoz, of Bradenton, for $257,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,908 square feet of living area.

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 7828 52nd Terrace E. to Lauren Bland and Mathew Skinner, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,924 square feet of living area.

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 7827 52nd Terrace E. to Moises Villanueva Perez and Arelis Salas Galarza, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,868 square feet of living area.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4922 San Palermo Drive to Carlos Ivan Guzman Tirado and Sandra Rodriguez Cruz, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,240 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5032 San Palermo Drive to Caitlin and Alex Zausner, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,034 square feet of living area.

Country Oaks

Carrie and Eric Wolff, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4745 Country Oaks Blvd. to Jessenia Burgos, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2009.

Todd and Shannon Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4971 79th Ave. Drive E. to Rebecca and Douglas Oliver, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,300 in 2004.

Longpond at Mote Ranch

Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, sold the home at 6986 Superior Street Circle to Eric and Janet Beckerman, of Sarasota, for $246,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,400 in 2017.

Creekwood

Harold and Barbel Schnoor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7106 52nd Drive E. to Joshua Belcastro and Michael Belcastro, Jr., of Bradenton, for $245,900. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2005.

Braden River Lakes

Sara Miller, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4810 11th Ave. Circle E. to Carmon Groves and Jennifer Sloan, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $97,000 in 1994.

Donna Nagy and Michael Nagy, of Palmetto, sold their home at 917 49th St. Circle E. to William and Vilma Ellis, of Bradenton, for $222,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,900 in 2003.

Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments

Rufus and Margaret Puckett, of Sarasota, sold their Unit V-34 condominium at 7150 W. Country Club Drive N. to Nicholas and Kathleen Cucchiara, of Washington, Mich., for $228,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area.

River Isles

Ronnie Standifer and Debbie Love Standifer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1410 Oakleaf Blvd. to John and Dorothy Coate, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $131,500 in 2010.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Sherie Reymann, of trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7031 Chatum Light Run to Brittney Ballard and Dominick Presti, of Bradenton, for $214,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,900 in 2005.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Alex and Karen Rowe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4808 Palm Aire Drive to Vott Partners LLC for $213,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2015.