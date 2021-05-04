Longboat's first turtle nest of the season is found

Sea turtle nesting season officially began May 1, and they're not wasting no time. On May 4, the first nest was found on Longboat Key, dug by a loggerhead.

Longboat Key Turtle Watch patrollers Tim Thurman, Heather Sellers and Bridgette Clark found the tracks and staked out the nest.

Nearby areas like Siesta Key have gotten nests already, before turtle season officially started. As waters get warmer, more turtles will show up in greater numbers. More than 1,100 were tallied in 2020.