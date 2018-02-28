Zota murder suspect could be released pretrial

The now-incapacitated suspect in the Longboat Key double homicide last year at the Zota Beach Resort could soon be released from jail, pending trial.

Darryl Hanna Jr., who police say shot and killed Zota security guard Kevin Carter and night manager Timothy Hurley on the morning of Aug. 4, 2017, has been in a vegetative state since Sept. 9, when he collapsed while in custody. The suspect spent more than a month at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center before being transferred back to the Manatee County Jail for containment and treatment.

He’s been there ever since.

The 12th Judicial Circuit Court and Hanna’s attorney, Jordan Redavid, agreed last week to release Hanna into the custody of his mother, an order Redavid said is being drafted for submittal later this week.

This action comes after a motion was filed Feb. 12 to release Hanna on grounds that he poses no threat to society in his vegetative state. It further accuses the Manatee County Sheriff's Office of neglecting Hanna’s health when problems become apparent.

“Hanging in the balance of the scales held by this court, much like the allegorical figure Lady Justice, is Darryl Hanna’s life — or what’s left of it,” the motion said.

Prosecutor Suzanne O’Donnell could not immediately be reached for comment.

“A scary proposition”

When he was taken to the Manatee County jail Aug. 9, he seemed to be a healthy 28-year-old, according to a motion. All seemed well until Aug. 23, when Hanna had been playing basketball with some fellow inmates.

“Confidence in Hanna’s good health changed in an instant — well, actually, 41 seconds,” according to the motion.

Hanna had collapsed, according to the motion. A video camera had captured Hanna on the ground for 41 seconds, after which he was cleared by a prison nurse for safe return to his cell.

The motion alleges prison medical examiners did not perform “formal diagnostic or medical testing,” and declined to review video footage for further analysis and diagnosis.

Then it happened again. And again. Hanna had been on floor of his cell Sept. 8 when a correctional officer found him. Asked if he was OK, Hanna stood up, said he was light headed, then fainted, according to the motion.

Nurses took him, handcuffed to a medical pod for diagnosis then was “inexplicably permitted to return to his” cell, according to the motion.

Not more than 12 hours later did officers find Hanna again lying face up on the floor, breathing but unresponsive, according to the motion.

“Sadly, nobody can with any degree of certainty how long Hanna lied in his cell, unconscious and desperate for help,” attorneys said in the motion.

The officer who found him, attorneys allege, thought not to call EMS until Hanna was found to not breathing. EMS were eventually called, but it took 42 minutes for them to arrive and another 18 for them to get him out of the jail, the motion reads.

“Evidently, that’s what it takes for [Manatee County Sheriff’s Office] to allow you to go to the hospital: you must stop breathing,” attorneys allege.

He spent a month in the ICU and was sent back to the jail, where he has remained in a vegetative and incapacitated state, according to the motion.

An email obtained by the attorneys sent Oct. 9 from Sergeant Andrew Gardieff reads: “Medical advised [Hanna] needed additional care due to his current condition and they did not have the resources on hand that the hospital would have access to.”

Yet Hanna has remained in Manatee Sheriff’s office custody ever since.

Legal grounds for release

There are many, according to the motion.

Attorneys allege in their filing that, “There is no reasonable basis to contend that Hanna poses any threat of physical harm to the community.”

“The community of Manatee County gains no additional security by having Hanna in jail; if anything, it takes on the financial burden of paying for his 24/7 medical care,” according to the motion.

The motion also claims neither Hanna nor his mother, Patricia Hanna, should be held accountable for a bond because it would be “purely punitive in nature.” Attorneys also guarantee Hanna will appear at any court hearing if one is to be held.

Hanna’s condition also stipulates an “exceptional circumstance,” permitted for pretrial release for murder cases in Florida. Attorney’s also claim that prolonged detention could lead to Hanna’s death.

Two other federal cases have also sought relief from punitive measures for the sake of incapacity of a suspect, according to the motion.