Longboat Town Projects Manager Charlie Mopps starts new Venice job

Charlie Mopps has left his role as a Longboat Key projects manager and has started his new role as the city of Venice’s Public Works director.

Friday, Jan. 14 was Mopps’ final day with the town.

“I have been a civil servant for most of my life and enjoy serving the public,” Mopps said in a city-issued news release.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) recognized Charlie Mopps (left) in November 2021 with the Chief’s Award. (File photo)

Mopps began with the city on Tuesday and replaces former Venice Public Works Director James Clinch, who was promoted to assistant city manager in October 2021.

“This position has an extremely challenging set of duties, between Parks, Maintenance, Solid Waste, Fleet and Historical Resources,” Clinch said. “Not only does Charlie bring a wealth of public and private sector knowledge, he is already invested in the Venice community on many levels.”

Mopps is due to make $105,000 in his new role with Venice. Public records show Mopps made $80,315 last year in his role with the town of Longboat Key.

In April 2019, began working for the town after holding project manager positions from 2001-2016 with Charlotte County and from 2016-2017 with Atkins, which is part of the Canadian-based engineering company SNC-Lavalin. Mopps also has served as a police officer in North Port.

“During my time in the private sector, I did not experience the occupational fulfillment that I had come to know in the public sector, so I quickly returned to it,” Mopps said.

In Longboat Key, Mopps was responsible for overseeing the town’s $36 million beach renourishment project, clearing of the Town Center Green site and making improvements to the North Shore public beach entrance.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi also recognized Mopps in November 2021 with the Chief’s Award. Mopps won the award for his oversight of the rebuilding of Fire Station 92 at 2162 Gulf of Mexico Drive and the renovation of Fire Station 91 at 5490 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Combined, the construction costs exceeded $5 million.

Mopps also served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve from May 1993 to January 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in marine affairs and military science from the University of Rhode Island.

“My son, Gabe, graduated from Venice High School. My daughter, Elizabeth, is a sophomore on the volleyball, weightlifting and track teams. And my wife, Kara, has been an English teacher at Venice High for most of her working life,” Mopps said. “We love this community.”