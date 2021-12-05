Longboat Shores home sells for $1.76 million

A home in Longboat Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Eric Warneke and Elise Passentino, of Ruskin, sold their home at 7 Winslow Place to Lamentin LLC for $1.76 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,075 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2011.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Bruce Natale, of Great River, New York, sold his Unit B-501 condominium at 585 Sanctuary Drive to Mervet Saleh, of Longboat Key, for $1,725,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,785 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2019.

Conrad Beach

William and Deborah Lynch, of Sutton, Massachusetts, sold their home at 7020 Firehouse Road to M&N Hall LLC for $1.72 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,788 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2016.

Bird Key

Robert and Robin Rossi, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 605 Wild Turkey Lane to Adam Winston Dexter and Jami Dexter, of Elkhart, Indiana, for $1.65 million. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in June.

Dream Island

672 D.I.R. LLC sold the home at 672 Dream Island Road to George Manooshian Jr., of Longboat Key, for $1.5 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,712 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.25 million in January.

Buttonwood Cove

Janie Partridge, of Wayne, Pennsylvania, and Christina Melton, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 3540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Yury Linetsky, of Longboat Key, for $1,225,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,568 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 1995.

Islands West

Janet and Joseph Barone, of Wallingford, Connecticut, sold their Unit 13-B condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Manfred and Joy Witecy, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, for $1.15 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It sold for $849,000 in 2017.

Longbeach Revised

Mary Moran and Diane Moran, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 600 Fox St. to Glen and Lori Fabian, of Camarillo, California, for $800,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,350 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2012.

Longbeach

Robert and Donna Frederick sold their Unit 11 condominium at 7125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Regina and Rhonda Snow, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, for $780,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $436,000 in 2014.

Harbour Villa Club at Buccaneer

Raymond John Gall Jr. and Marybeth Gall, trustees, of Riva, Maryland, sold the Unit 111 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Catherine and Keith Kimble, of Concord, Massachusetts, for $649,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $534,000 in 2020.

Inn on the Beach

Peter Bailly, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 6104 condominium at 225 Sands Point Road to Miyaja Investments LLC for $595,000. Built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 642 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1993.

Seaplace

Pamela Ross, of Northfield, Ohio, sold her Unit M1-202F condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Heidi and Stephen Buckley, of Milford, Massachusetts, for $511,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2018.

Longboat Harbour

Donald and Sheryl Livingstone, of Prince Edward Island, Canada, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 4400 Exeter Drive to Erica Larson and Steven Costigliola, of Boston, for $345,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 756 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,000 in 1999.