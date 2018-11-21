Longboat sets date for coyote community workshop

A pair of community workshops are planned on Dec. 17 to discuss recent coyote sightings on Longboat Key.

The events are planned for two locations and times:

10 a.m. to noon, at All Angels Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road

2-4 p.m. at Christ Church, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive

The presentation will be similar to one held on Aug. 30 after numerous sightings were reported to authorities. A question and answer session will also take place.

According to the town, the December workshop was set up to give seasonal residents and visitors the same opportunity to hear from experts on the topic.

In August, residents learned from Florida wildlife experts that coyotes are commonly found around the state and are difficult to trap and remove from their territory. Recently, residents of mainland Sarasota residents have reported sightings of their own.

Residents expressed concern about the safety of small pets and were advised to keep dogs, especially small ones, on a short leash while walking outdoors.

In the meantime, extensive information on Coyotes can be found by visiting the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission website at the link below.

http://myfwc.com/conservation/you-conserve/wildlife/coyotes/