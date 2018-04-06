Longboat public works officials save children from gulf

James Linkogle and Isaac Brownman ate lunch in wet clothes one day last week.

The Public Works officials had an appointment March 29 on the north end of Longboat Key when they stopped by the beach to check on erosion. That’s when they noticed three heads bobbing in the surf.

Those heads belonged to three children, who Linkogle guessed were between 8 and 11 years old. They were caught in a rip current, Linkogle said. When Linkogle, Public Works project manager, and Brownman, Public Works director, noticed the situation, they both jumped into the water.

“It was one of those moments where you react to the situation,” Linkogle said.

As soon as Brownman hopped in the water, the waves carried one of the young girls into his lap from where he was able to lift her out of the turbulent water, Linkogle said.

The other boy and girl were stuck a bit farther out, Linkogle said. But then “two waves came and — boom, boom — they were up in our lap,” Linkogle said.

Each of the children survived the experience with minor cuts and were returned to their supervising adults, Linkogle said.

“It is without a doubt that Isaac and James saved the three visitors,” according to a fire-rescue commendation awarded to Brownman and Linkogle. “If they did not act as quickly as they did the outcome would not have been positive.”





