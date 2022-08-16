Longboat program manager returns for coastal projects, town staff

Charlie Mopps has returned to Longboat Key as part of the town’s Public Works Department with the new title of program manager/assistant public works director after seven months in Venice.

Town Manager Tom Harmer announced Mopps’ return Aug. 9. His official first day was Aug. 10.

“It feels like coming home,” he said.

Mopps left the town after a job opportunity was offered to him in Venice where he served as the director of public works and asset management. His final day as Longboat Key's projects manager was Jan. 14.

In Venice, Mopps replaced former Public Works Director James Clinch, who was promoted to assistant city manager in October 2021.

The main two factors that resulted in his return were the investment he felt in the outcome of town projects and town staff.

“I previously helped assist in developing the programs the projects lived in,” he said. “I was operating within the program, but now I am going to be managing the big picture. Now we are looking at the strategic part of the program versus the operational concept of the project.”

He spoke fondly of the citizens the town serves and Public Works Department Director Isaac Brownman’s leadership.

“The atmosphere and the teamwork and the concepts promoted in the organization make it a very welcoming place to not only work but also develop a lot of friendships here,” he said.

Mopps said he looks forward to continuing work that aligns with his background and passion in coastal engineering and coastal projects as the town frequently works on projects on the island’s beaches.

Guy Matricciani was hired in April as construction and facility system manager, and longtime projects manager James Linkogle retired this month.

In April 2019, Mopps began working for the town after holding project manager positions from 2001-2016 with Charlotte County and from 2016-2017 with Atkins, which is part of the Canadian-based engineering company SNC-Lavalin. Mopps also has served as a police officer in North Port.

Mopps also served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve from May 1993 to January 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in marine affairs and military science from the University of Rhode Island.

Last year, Town Manager Tom Harmer awarded Mopps the Town Manager Award for his work on the beach renourishment project.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi also recognized Mopps in November 2021 with the Chief’s Award. Mopps won the award for his oversight of the rebuilding of Fire Station 92 at 2162 Gulf of Mexico Drive and the renovation of Fire Station 91 at 5490 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Combined, the construction costs exceeded $5 million.

“It’s nice to be back,” he said. “I look forward to pushing forward with a lot of the programs that were being developed when I left and continue the programs that we had established together.”