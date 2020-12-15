The Longboat Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a special exception and site development plan for the proposed Sage Longboat Key Residences.

The plan is to build beachfront luxury condominiums at 4651 Gulf of Mexico Drive, the former site of the Sun 'n' Sea Cottages & Apartments. Prices will start at $4 million.

Exceptions approved by P&Z Board Units per acre: 5.0 units per acre/16 units proposed, 6.0 units per acre/ 19 units permitted Maximum building coverage: 20.9% proposed, 30% permissible in the zoning code Minimum open space: 53% proposed, 50% minimum is required Minimum street yard setback: 150 feet proposed, at least 128 feet required Minimum side yard setback: 40-foot minimum/80 feet total proposed, 30-foot minimum/ 80 feet total required Minimum waterfront yard setback: 152 feet proposed, 150 feet minimum required Pool waterfront yard setback: 132 feet proposed, 100 feet minimum required Information provided by the town of Longboat Key.

“It's one of the, if not, the best application I've seen for a special exception and a site development plan presented to the Planning and Zoning Board,” P&Z chair David Green said.

After the P&Z Board’s approvals, the proposals do not go before the town commission. Green said Sage’s plan also accounts for parking and landscaping setbacks.

“The attention to detail in your application was very well done,” Green said of Sage’s proposal. “And, these are the kinds of projects, at least from my perspective, that I like to see come in front of our board, and also to improve our community and our island.”

The special exception allows for up to 10 feet in additional height for Sage’s elevator shaft, enclosed stairwells and landings, and enclosed mechanical equipment. Site plans show those areas will take up 14.9% of the roof area. To request the exception, the areas cannot exceed 15% of the area.

Sage plans to build 16 condos in a four-story building at the 3.18-acre site. As many as 19 units are allowed. The current site of 25 units exceeds the town’s code of six units per acre, according to town planner Tate Taylor.

Four of the existing buildings will remain with three of them used for storage and the other will be redeveloped as a fitness facility.

Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC land planning director Joel Freedman served as Sage’s applicant before the P&Z Board on Tuesday morning.

“The existing cottages that we are saving, we're going to be fire sprinkling those, which is, again, above and beyond what's required,” Freedman said. “So again, I think the fire department is very pleased with that.”

Sage plans to create 39 parking spots though 28 are required. It includes seven guest spaces and three handicapped spaces.

Hoyt Architects owner Gary Hoyt is serving as the project's architect and also presented to the board.

“Because the units go all the way through because the way they’re laid out, this is a really unique site, we feel, on Longboat Key,” Hoyt said.

Sage’s plan also allows for the Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department to access the beach on the north side of the property in the event of an emergency.

P&Z Board member Jay Plager expressed his concern about the potential of removing trees from the property. However, Sage has landscaping plans, which account for the removal of invasive Australian pines at the site. Two oak trees will remain along Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Plager and board member David Lapovsky also discussed the need for the town to account for a healthy balance between residential and tourist sites.

“[Do we] have any statistics [on that]?” Lapovsky asked. “What is our goal today?”

On Tuesday, Green suggested for town staff to bring information before the P&Z Board about the balance between tourism land-use designations compared to residential. Town staff would report the findings at a future meeting.

While Longboat Key has seen several record single-family home purchases in 2020, housing stock inventory is down in a seller’s market and there are concerns about the island’s older housing stock compared to nearby areas. Plus, the town’s property values decreased this year for the first time since 2013.

Sage and the development at the proposed St. Regis site are expected to help bring newer options for potential buyers.