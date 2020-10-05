Longboat Lightning fans rejoice

Michael and Catherine Garey watched from their "Lightning Loft." Chris Sachs watched from home. We're a bit south of Tampa, but the strike of joy at the Tampa Bay Lightning win was felt on Longboat Key as the hockey team won the Stanley Cup last week.

"I think I took maybe five breaths in the last 10 minutes of the game," Sachs said.

Sachs became a Lightning fan when he moved to the area — and a few of his favorite New York Rangers players moved to Tampa, too. A lot of Longboat fans were fans of other teams before moving down, but the Lightning have their hearts all the same.

"I was struck by lightning," Sachs said.