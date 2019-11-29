Longboat leaders plan to discuss parking regulations

Town officials have set up a radar-operated sign on Broadway Street in Longbeach Village in an effort to remind drivers of a 20 mph speed limit set earlier this year.

Since last spring, residents of the northern Longboat Key neighborhood have told town officials about speeding and instances of illegal parking along their main street. In response, Town Commissioners reduced the limit from 25 mph and enacted a range of other parking changes.

Police have been enforcing speed limits of late in the neighborhood and have been called to the neighborhood over reports of illegal parking.

On Monday, Town Commissioners are expected to discuss further changes to the town’s regulations on parking to assist with police enforcement.

In materials accompanying the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the town highlighted two areas of attention: rewriting the town code to allow for ticketing vehicles that overhang painted diagonal lines adjacent to private driveways (previously, only vehicles actually blocking a driveway could be ticketed) and fixing an unintended mismatch of No Parking signs without supporting town code on the west side of Lois Avenue.

In a recent study of traffic on the road, police determined the average speed of traffic on Broadway Street was 18.36 mph eastbound and 17.7 mph westbound (between Nov. 11-19).