Longboat leaders lobby for action on Bradenton Beach intersection

Joseph Ianello wasn’t surprised when he heard the stretch of road he was trying to cross with his family, a couple of friends and a wagon or two was considered one of the slowest on the area’s barrier islands.

“I never would have thought that,” he said with a dollop of New Jersey sarcasm. “We love the beach, but we hate the traffic.”

The Top 20 These are the Barrier Islands Traffic Study evaluation's Top 20 projects. The items in bold are supported by Longboat Key leaders. 1. Where: 75th Street and Cortez Road and State Road 684. What: Dynamic message boards for bridge openings. 2. Various locations. What: Establish ride-share pickup and drop-off locations 3. Where: Manatee Beach Parking Lot. What: Reconfigure to allow more capacity 4. Where: Ringling Bridge, What: Counterflow options 5. Various locations. What: Create car-free zones on the island 6. Location: U.S. 41 at Gulfstream. What: Post police to encourage wider use of east-west road options instead of Fruitville Road. 7. Location to be determined. What: Create priority for transit vehicles or shuttles to pass traffic queues 8. Various locations. What: Flex lane on bridge plans for Cortez, Anna Maria and Longboat Pass to allow for expansion 9. Various locations. What: Widen bike lanes to allow for electric cart use instead of operating such vehicles in travel lanes. 10. Where: Anna Maria Island. What: Electronic way finding system for off-island park and ride options 11. Various locations. What: Allow buses to bypass traffic queues for speed and reliability 12. Where: Coon Key. What: New bridge should include flex lane to allow for expansion (BOLD) 13. Where: St. Armands Circle. What: Pedestrian monitors to help platoon groups crossing street 14. Where: Ringling Causeway at Bird Key. What: High visibility back plates to heighten vision of traffic signals. 15. Where: Coquina Beach. What: Parking fee specific to Coquina Beach and pursue park-and-ride 16. Where: Lido, St. Armands. What: Electronic way finding system for off-island park and ride options 17. Where: Bradenton Beach. What: Anna Maria Island Trail to channelize pedestrians to specified crossing spots 18. Where: Bradenton Beach. What: Parking fee and phone app to inform park-and-ride options 19. Various locations. What: Phone app to inform on traffic and parking conditions 20. Where: Lido Beach. What: Parking changes and lane markings Also receiving votes: Longboat leaders also support several projects not in the Top 20. Among them: Modification of Gulf Drive and Cortez Road (not ranked); long-term goal of an aerial tram from Sarasota to St. Armands (ranked 37 overall); SCAT and MCAT transit coordination (ranked 40th overall); pedestrian bridge crossings over U.S. 41 in Sarasota (ranked 74 overall)

Ianello, staying across Beach Drive from one of Bradenton Beach’s popular shoreline spots, said he has been here at various times of year. And it’s almost always the same.

“We’re careful, we watch, and we make the best,” he said, adding that his family calls a similar stretch of popular shoreline home in the Northeast.

The authors of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Barrier Island Transportation Study agree with the street-crossing visitor from Bradley Beach, just down the shore from Asbury Park. A presentation made to the BITS steering committee in September labeled Gulf Drive from the Longboat Pass Bridge to Cortez Road the slowest in a comparison of height-of-the-season travel speeds.

It notes the T-shaped intersection at Gulf Drive and Cortez Road is a choke point on the islands, surpassing St. Armands Circle.

You don’t have to convince Jack Daly, a Longboat Key commissioner, member of the BITS steering committee and member of the regional Metropolitan Planning Organization, of the problem there and its effect on Longboat Key. He’s been saying it for months.

“On ingress and egress from the barrier islands, Longboat Key particularly, that intersection is as critical an intersection as there is — certainly on the north end — and probably as critical as Gulfstream and U.S. 41 on the south end,” he said. “To do nothing is not an answer.”

But if not for Daly’s persistence and that of Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie, that’s what FDOT proposed in the summary of proposed BITS projects. And even with the push by Daly and Chappie, it’s a long shot.

Longboat Key Commissioner Jack Daly calls the intersection of Gulf Drive and Cortez Road critical to the smooth flow of traffic on the barrier islands.

The intersection failed to make the final cut of 74 projects submitted in phase three of BITS largely because of its difficulty to solve. So, not officially on the list, it had no chance of landing in the study’s top 20, which were highly ranked for their likelihood of solving problems in a cost-effective way.

FDOT officials have said they plan to hold off on any circle plans until design of the new Cortez Bridge is done, specifically the alignment of the bridge and the route its beachside approach might take, rather than spending and building, only to have to possibly build again.

FDOT signs off on Cortez Bridge Design is underway on a 65-foot-high, fixed-span bridge to replace the aging drawbridge from Bradenton Beach to Cortez, and right-of-way acquisition is funded in fiscal years 2021-2023, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. In an announcement last week, FDOT said a 35-foot-high drawbridge replacement was rejected for its effects on both vehicular and marine traffic. FDOT said 75% of respondents favored the 65-foot option, and 24% favored the 35-foot drawbridge. The opening and closing of the low-level drawbridge have been the focus of complaints of Longboat Key residents for years as a contributor to traffic back ups leaving and entering the barrier island. Funding for construction of the bridge is not yet allocated.

Still, Daly and Chappie pushed for inclusion as a 75th item, even though the cost and an ultimate direction to follow were unknown. FDOT officials ultimately agreed.

“So there was a little bit of a success there,” Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer said.

Town leaders are expected to sit down soon with FDOT to hear more about potential solutions.

Longboat and other barrier island leaders are now working on developing their favored projects on the top 20 (or farther down in the more expansive list of now 75 projects) for consideration by MPO and ultimately on to FDOT in early 2020.

“If a roundabout doesn’t make sense economically, which is a big if without seeing the numbers, there has to be a some kind of modification to that intersection beyond what exists there right now, and that’s been our position all along,” Daly said.

As for the Ianellos, they’re OK, on balance. They’re on vacation.

“It’s slow,” he said. “It’s not that bad. Slow, I can handle.”