Longboat Kiwanis Foundation awards five $1,000 grants

The Longboat Key Kiwanis Club Foundation recently awarded five $1,000 grants to Sarasota and Manatee county children’s charities.

The recipients were:

Florida Center for Early Childhood

All Star Foundation

Manatee Meals on Wheels

Manatee Reading Buddies

Center for Child Protection in Sarasota.

The Kiwanis Club is also planning its annual Scholarship Awards Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside dining room. The public is welcome to attend.

In 2017, the Kiwanis awarded 33 scholarships to college-bound students, totaling $63,000.