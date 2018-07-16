 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Monday, Jul. 16, 2018 2 hours ago

Longboat Kiwanis Foundation awards five $1,000 grants

Club's annual scholarship awards breakfast is planned for Aug. 2.
by: Observer Staff Staff

 

The Longboat Key Kiwanis Club Foundation recently awarded five $1,000 grants to Sarasota and Manatee county children’s charities.

The recipients were:

  • Florida Center for Early Childhood
  • All Star Foundation
  • Manatee Meals on Wheels
  • Manatee Reading Buddies
  • Center for Child Protection in Sarasota.

The Kiwanis Club is also planning its annual Scholarship Awards Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside dining room. The public is welcome to attend.

            In 2017, the Kiwanis awarded 33 scholarships to college-bound students, totaling $63,000.

 

