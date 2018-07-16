Longboat Kiwanis Foundation awards five $1,000 grants

Club's annual scholarship awards breakfast is planned for Aug. 2.
The Longboat Key Kiwanis Club Foundation recently awarded five $1,000 grants to Sarasota and Manatee county children’s charities.
The recipients were:
- Florida Center for Early Childhood
- All Star Foundation
- Manatee Meals on Wheels
- Manatee Reading Buddies
- Center for Child Protection in Sarasota.
The Kiwanis Club is also planning its annual Scholarship Awards Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside dining room. The public is welcome to attend.
In 2017, the Kiwanis awarded 33 scholarships to college-bound students, totaling $63,000.