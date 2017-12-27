Longboat Key's top real estate sales for 2017

Bird Key

Chari and Paul Polley, of Edgartown, Mass., sold their home at 467 Meadow Lark Drive to Teresa Park, trustee, of Sarasota, for $6.35 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, five-and- a-half baths, a pool and 6,579 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $995,000 in 1998.

Jerald Kamiel, of Alpine, N.J., sold his home at 552 S. Spoonbill Drive to Kenneth Katz, of Sarasota, for $6 million. Built in 2005, it has six bedrooms, six-and- a-half baths, a pool and 7,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.75 millon in 2009.

Country Club Shores

Ian and Sheila Aitken sold their home at 600 Putter Lane to Samuel and Dona Scott, of Chicago, for $5.82 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,928 square feet of living area.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Edward and Betty Rosenthal, of Longboat Key, sold their C-704 and D-705 condominiums at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to Maurice and Carolyn Cunniffe, of Greenwich, Conn., for $5.5 million. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, five-and- a-half baths and 5,268 square feet of living area.

Aria

James Abrams, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 2251 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James Stranberg and Cathy Stranberg, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $5.25 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five-and-

a-half baths and 4,075 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.45 million in 2016.

Bay Isles

Richard and Janice Baierlein, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 1560 Harbor Cay Lane to Randy and Kimberly Prock, of Danville, Ind., for $4.62 millon. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 6,202 square feet of living area.

Lighthouse Point

Links Avenue Real Estates Services LLC sold the home at 55 Lighthouse Point Drive to Michael and Sharon Tetterton and Marsha Couch, of Longboat Key, for $4.5 million. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a- half baths, a pool and 6,159 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.21 million in 2015.

The Beach Residences

Kathleen Fink, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 1202 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Roderick Murray and Pandora Vitkowsky, of Sarasota, for $4.45 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and- a- half baths and 3,964 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3 million in 2012.

Orchid Beach Club Residences

Sylvia Babineau sold her Unit C501 condominium at 2052 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Gestion Y.F. Inc. for $4.35 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and- a-half baths and 4,229 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.52 million in 2005.

The Beach Residences

H. Michael and Barbara Barrett, of Nashville, Tenn., sold their Unit 1203 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Scott Moore, trustee, of Sarasota, for $4.3 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and- a- half baths and 3,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.2 million in 2005.