Arlene Skversky arrived at her Longboat Key voting precinct early -- 45 minutes early -- on Tuesday morning, and there wasn't even a town race on the ballot.

“I am voting because of health care, the water and the environment,” said Skversky, who was wearing a Bill Nelson for U.S. Senate T-shirt. “Everybody knows someone with a pre-existing condition. The independents are going to be what swings this vote.”

Skversky was not alone in her enthusiasm at both precincts on Longboat. Voters at Town Hall in Sarasota County and Longboat Island Chapel in Manatee County began voting early, and parking lots at both locations were full late Tuesday morning.

It was easy to tell the Republicans and Democrats apart. Besides wearing T-shirts in support of the candidate of their choice, the two groups were standing apart from each other surrounded by signs promoting their party’s candidates.

This time, however, the Republican supporters were standing on the left side of the entrance to Town Hall. Democrats were standing on the right side.

It’s usually the other way around, said Phyllis Black, a former president of the Republican Club of Longboat Key.

“We need to quit feuding,” she said. “We are Americans, and we need to come together.”

“It’s not about being left or right,” she said.

Madelyn Spoll, wife of Longboat Key Mayor George Spoll, said she voted because it was her duty -- no particular issue brought her out.

“In these times, it’s my obligation to vote,” she said.

Carmel Izzo said she voted Tuesday because she wants the economy to remain strong.

“Just look at the stock market,” Izzo said. “Everyone has a 401K.”

Maria Bartlett, however, said she was voting to save the “Soul of America,” and to save health insurance for people with pre-existing conditions.

“There are so many mostly disagreeable things and people are struggling,” she said. “I also think the Democrats are reasonable on issues such as immigration reform.”

Barbara Kuzmich said she votes in every election. “I am passionate about America,” she said.

That’s how Lilly Garcia, whose husband Manuel, is from the Philippines, feels.

“I am standing for the Constitution,” said Garcia, known for waving the American flag during the town’s annual Veterans Day parade. “I believe our Constitution is in jeopardy.”

At Longboat Island Chapel, Jim Whitman, known by many on the Key as “Dr. Jim,” said he had been sitting outside the polling station since 6:30 a.m. This election, he said, has been the busiest since 2005.

“People are very passionate about the things that are going on,” said Whitman, a Republican.

Across the church’s parking lot, Debbie Stachura, a Democrat agreed.

“It’s been a good turnout,” she said.