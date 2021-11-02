Longboat Key voters approve density referendum

The Buttonwood Harbour neighborhood could be getting two new homes in the near future.

Unofficial totals show Longboat Key residents voted to approve a request to establish residential density on an .86 of an acre parcel at 597 Buttonwood Drive.

Unofficial totals Manatee Yes, In Favor Of: 62.24%, 534 votes No, Against: 37.76%, 324 votes Sarasota Yes, In Favor Of: 66.94%, 887 votes No, Against: 33.06%, 438 votes Other races of interest Manatee County voters approved a continuation of the School District’s optional 1-mill ad valorem tax by more than a 2-1 margin. Longboat Key voters approved the measure 567 (66.6% to 284 (33.4%). Overall, Manatee County voters approved the measure 47,206 (69.3%) to 20,946 (30.7%). Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie won re-election also by more than 2-1, defeating David Galuska 241-106 (69.5% to 30.5%). Unofficial totals are courtesy of the Manatee County and Sarasota County supervisors of elections.

Brista Homes founder and president Mark Ursini plans to build two residential homes at the site, which is zoned office-institutional. Tuesday night, he said he is grateful for the support of the voters.

“We are excited to begin designing two new homes that will complement the neighborhood,” Ursini said. “We’re also ready to begin working with the town and Buttonwood Harbour Association on a stormwater management plan that will truly help the longstanding drainage issues in the community.”

Combining the Longboat Key voters in Manatee and Sarasota counties, a total of 1,421 voters (65.1%) voted in favor of the referendum and 762 voters voted against it (34.9%).

Permission to build two homes in the neighborhood still requires further town approval, including from the Town Commission.

Longboat Key has a long history of failed referendums, which includes the proposal to put a 120-room Floridays hotel where the restaurant Whitney’s now stands.

“It was obviously a big hurdle, but in the end, I really thought it was best for everyone, so that’s why I took on the challenge,” Ursini said.

In September, Ursini started a political action committee called Better for Buttonwood, Best for Longboat Key. Ursini credited Kelly Dowd for her efforts with the PAC.

While it’s not part of the referendum, Ursini’s preliminary design also calls to build a 16,000-square-foot commercial plaza along Gulf of Mexico Drive.

“It’s really time to get to work,” Ursini said. “Now that we know it’s going to be two homes, we’ll start the process on getting those lots approved in the referendum as well start the site plan approval for the commercial center.