Longboat Key to limit north-end beach park starting Monday

The town of Longboat Key is limiting public parking starting Monday at Broadway Street and North Shore Road for beach renourishment.

Town Projects Manager Charlie Mopps said the limited parking would last three to five weeks.

“The dredge was on its way to us from Louisiana and had to pull in to Mobile, Alabama, to sea conditions related to Hurricane Ida,” Mopps wrote in an email. “So, they’re expecting the dredge to arrive a week later.”

Public Works Director Isaac Brownman explained the need to limit public parking.

“Our primary contractor, which is Weeks Marine, will be coming back to pump sand onto the beaches between the new (rock groin) structures,” Brownman said. “The contractor is going to need those areas on North Shore Road to stage earth-moving equipment because once they pump sand onto the beach, they need to move it around with large pieces of equipment and place it properly.”

The town also limited public beach parking on North Shore Road between late July and Aug. 9 for beach renourishment.

Anyone wanting to track the town’s beach renourishment project can visit Olsen Associates’ website.