Longboat Key police looking for two burglary suspects

The Longboat Key Police Department is trying to put names to faces in identifying two men suspected in a home burglary last week.

The men burglarized a Gulf of Mexico Drive home not far from Bayfront Park around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, April 15, according to Manatee County Crime Stoppers.

“What happens is we put out an intelligence bulletin immediately,” Capt. Bob Borque said. “As soon as we have that information, that goes out to local law enforcement, our officers and it went to all the local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout.”

Law enforcement agencies are looking for two men suspected of burglarizing a Longboat Key home. Photo courtesy of Manatee County Crime Stoppers.

Borque said the men have not been tied to other crimes in the area.

One picture from security video shows a man wearing a blue hat, white headphones and a white and navy blue striped Ralph Lauren polo shirt with “USA”on the front. The man also is wearing black gloves.

The other picture shows a man wearing a dark hat with what appears to be a Lacoste gator logo, and a white and pink striped polo shirt with palm trees on it. The man is also wearing tan cargo shorts and one black glove.

Anyone who knows the identities of either suspect is eligible for an award of up to $3,000 by contacting Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

People can also contact the Longboat Key Police Department by calling 941-316-1976.

“If they know who they are, they’ve seen them in the past, then they can call the non-emergency line, ask for Detective Eric Smith or Lt. Chris Skinner, and provide them the information,” Borque said.

Borque said to call 911 if anyone sees either of the men.