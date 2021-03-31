The town of Longboat Key announced Wednesday the resignation of Police Chief Kelli Smith, who arrived in town about six months ago.

Smith’s resignation is effective April 30, according to a news release from Town Manager Tom Harmer.

The release states Smith has accepted the police chief position at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

“We are disappointed that she will be moving on, but thankful for her efforts to bring positive change after Chief [Pete] Cumming retired,” the release states. “We appreciate her hard work to enhance training and update departmental policies and practices.

“We understand this was an opportunity that was presented to her and hard to turn down.”

The town plans to appoint an interim police chief while looking for Smith’s permanent successor.

In her cover letter to FGGU, Smith writes: "In 2020, I returned to Florida and have been the police chief for the town of Longboat Key. While this opportunity is rewarding, I deeply miss the student experience side of university policing and the opportunity to engage with tomorrow's leaders.''

Smith is set to work with the department during the next few weeks to help with the transition.

“We are fortunate to have great officers keeping our residents and visitors safe every day,” the release states. “There will be no impact to our services to the public.”

Smith fills the vacancy left by former FGCU Police Chief Steven Moore, who retired in March after 38 years in law enforcement. Moore's tenure included 15 years of service at FGCU.

In October 2020, Smith began her role as the Longboat Key police chief. Smith came into the position with 29 years of law enforcement experience, which included roles with the police departments of North Arizona University and the University of Central Florida.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.