Longboat Key organizations pull together volunteers to help during pandemic

Several Longboat Key organizations are banding together to create a network of volunteers to help with errands and daily life during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The police and fire departments, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key are devising a task force of businesses, restaurants and general residents for people to turn to during the pandemic. The volunteers will be able to connect with people who need prescriptions or groceries picked up, small errands run or just someone to talk to, said Rotary president Nancy Rozance.

Chamber of Commerce president Gail Loefgren sent an email to chamber members asking for help creating a list of businesses that can help or restaurants that are doing deliveries.

“As you know, there are many people who may not know where to turn for help during the crisis and are doing their part to stay home and follow the advice of the CDC,” Loefgren wrote in the email.

Those who wish to be added to the list should email Loefgren at [email protected] with contact information and what services they can provide.