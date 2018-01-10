Longboat Key Obituaries: Jan. 11, 2018

James Reynolds Courtesy photo

John Reynolds III

John Reynolds III, 65, a scientist at Mote Marine Laboratory, died Dec. 23.

Reynolds joined Mote in 2000 and became a full-time senior scientist in 2001. During his time at Mote, he helped the lab become a leader on conservation-focused science, particularly through his work with Mote’s Manatee Research Program. Before his time at Mote, Reynolds was a professor of marine sciences and biology and the chairman of the Natural Sciences Collegium at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. In addition to his work with Mote on manatee conservation, Reynolds created the International Consortium for Marine Conservation in 2013, which bridged scientific communities around the world. He worked to develop and implement a Caribbean-wide Marine Mammal Action Plan. From 1991 to mid-2010, he was appointed by three U.S. presidents to lead the U.S. Marine Mammal Commission. Reynolds is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, as well as his sister, niece and nephew. For those interested in sharing a memory, tribute or condolence for the family, email [email protected].

Dr. James Bernard Pinski

James Pinski Courtesy photo

James Bernard Pinski, known as J.B., 83, of Longboat Key and formerly Chicago, died Dec. 30.

Dr. Pinski graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Sullivan High School in Chicago and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu, Phi Beta Kappa Society, Bronze Tablet and Omega Beta Pi Society.

At the University of Illinois Medical School in Chicago, he was a member of Phi Delta Epsilon, Pi Kappa Epsilon and Alpha Omega Alpha Society.

Dr. Pinski served in the United States Army as chief of dermatology in Heidelberg, Germany. He was associate clinical professor at Northwestern Hospital and practiced dermatology in Chicago, Kankakee, Ill., and Florida for more than 50 years, specializing in hair transplantation and cosmetic procedures. He taught dermatologic surgeons hair transplantation techniques for more than 30 years.

Dr. Pinski has been a featured speaker at national and worldwide dermatology conferences. He wrote more than 30 articles, textbook chapters and texts. He was involved in the development of filler substances, such as collagen and other therapeutic techniques. He presented lectures to physicians around the world and was voted “One of the Best Doctors in Chicago” numerous times and “Best Doctor” in Chicago Magazine and in America.

Dr. Pinski was a member of the Chicago Dermatological Society, Noah Worcester Dermatological Society, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, International Society for Dermatological Surgery, International Society of Tropical Dermatology, American Medical Association and Chicago Medical Society. He served on numerous boards and was given many honors including fellow-International College of Surgeons, International Societies of Cosmetic Surgery, fellow of The Royal Society of Medicine, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery and American College of Physicians.

Dr. Pinski had a love for family and traveled extensively. During retirement, he played golf and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Dee; children Kevin, David and Michael Pinski; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and numerous other family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914; Riverside Medical Center, 300 Riverside Drive East #2010, Bradenton, FL 34208; Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org; and American Diabetes Association at donations.diabetes.org.

Elizabeth Adams

Elizabeth Adams, 94, of Sarasota, died Dec. 18.

Mrs. Adams was born in Detroit.

Mrs. Adams met her late husband, Gordon, at the University of Michigan. They called Minnesota home and retired to Longboat Key and Sarasota in 1972. In 1975, they settled in Bent Tree.

Mrs. Adams was an artist who worked in pencil, watercolor, oils, cloisonne and ceramics.

Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; and son, Jeffrey.

She is survived by three children, Steven, John and Jan Johnson; two daughters-in-law; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to feedthechildren.org, or to Church of St. Patrick, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34241.

Paulette Keagle Eframson

Paulette Keagle Eframson, 74, of Moravia, N.Y., died Dec. 27.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1943, in Moravia to Marvin Keagle and Jane Davis.

Mrs. Eframson attended Moravia Central School and worked at Smith-Corona. She married in 1963 and moved to Phoenix, where she lived for 20 years and raised her daughter. She owned and operated Fashion One Nail Studio in Glendale, Ariz., which still exists today.

When her father died in 1983, she moved back to Moravia. She went back to Smith-Corona and worked in the publications department.

While working at Kinko’s, Mrs. Eframson met Gus Eframson. They were married in 2004. They enjoyed being snowbirds on Longboat Key and in Bradenton.

Mrs. Eframson was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Keagle and Jane Davis and stepmother Gladys Keagle.

She is survived by her husband, Gus; daughter Connie Colella-Ersland; stepchildren Lori Eframson, John Eframson and Amy Ruta; siblings Marge Newhart, Cynthia Jensen, Bill Keagle, Darla Wilfard and Debora Deering; five grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and numerous other family members.

Donations can be made to the Hospicare of Ithaca at hospicare.org or to the American Cancer Society.