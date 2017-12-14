Longboat Key Obituaries: Dec. 21, 2017

Warren Harding

Warren Harding, 82, of Longboat Key and Rocky River, Ohio, died Dec. 10.

Mr. Harding grew up in Cleveland. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and his MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Mr. Harding served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Hawaii, serving on the USS Durant. Before retiring to Longboat Key, Mr. Harding owned the Harding and Jacob Insurance Agency in Westlake, Ohio.

Mr. Harding is survived by his spouse, Patricia Harding; sons David and Jonathan Harding; daughter-in-law Jan Nyquist; and grandsons Christopher and Bryan Harding.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s disease and Movement Disorder Center at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center at uhgiving.org/uh-giving.

Catherine Susan ‘Sue’ Suttie

Sue Suttie, 99, of Wilmette, Ill., died Nov. 27.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1918, in Chicago to James and Margaret Suttie. Together with her parents, Ms. Suttie spent many years at Split Rock Farm in Saranac Lake, N.Y., and on Longboat Key. In between seasons, she spent time with her family in Glenview, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Dierks.

Ms. Suttie is survived by her niece, Diane O’Malley; nephews James, Thomas and David Dierks; and many grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.