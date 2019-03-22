Longboat Key Foundation to host inaugural golf tournament

The Longboat Key Foundation is swinging into a new fundraiser.

The foundation is hosting its first golf tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, on the Harbourside Course of the Resort at Longboat Key Club. The event will benefit its general fund, which was established to enhance the quality of life on Longboat Key.

Jeff Mayers, who is chairman of the foundation’s board and general manager of the resort, said the board wanted to raise money that could be used for various town projects.

“The foundation board, through discussions, wanted to raise money that can be used for a multitude of projects that will enhance the quality of life on Longboat Key for both our residents and visitors alike,” he said.

The Longboat Key Foundation, which is a component fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, has in the past supported the Center for Healthy Living, the Arts, Culture and Education Center and hosted a fundraiser to generate a hospitality scholarship for college students.

Mayers said they are open to suggestions and will look at other things to support based on suggestions and board discussions.

The cost for a single golfer is $125 and a foursome is $500. Sponsorships are available to various levels ranging from $200 to $1,000.

Following the tournament, there will be an awards reception.

Mayers said registration is going well so far. He said they wanted to keep the event simple the first year but will review it after.

Tickets are available online at longboatkeyclub.com/LKF-Tournament.

Those interested in sponsorship information should call Mayers at 941-387-1572.