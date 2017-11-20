Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires.

So, before you put the bird in the oven, read these safety tips from Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi and the U.S Fire Administration.

First things first: set a timer, especially when roasting a turkey. As the Fire Administration, explains, setting a timer will make sure you don’t forget about the turkey when you sit down to watch the parade or football game.

If you’re frying a turkey, follow these tips:

Use a fryer with thermostat controls so the oil doesn’t become overheated.

Thaw your turkey completely.

Don’t overfill the pot with oil or else it will overflow when you add the turkey and cause a fire hazard.

Children and pets should be at least three feet away from the fryer at all times.

Always use the fryer outside.

We can’t forget about the side dishes.Use these tips when making stuffing, potatoes and other vegetables: