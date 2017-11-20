Chief Paul Dezzi offers cooking tips from the U.S. Fire Administration.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires.
So, before you put the bird in the oven, read these safety tips from Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi and the U.S Fire Administration.
First things first: set a timer, especially when roasting a turkey. As the Fire Administration, explains, setting a timer will make sure you don’t forget about the turkey when you sit down to watch the parade or football game.
If you’re frying a turkey, follow these tips:
- Use a fryer with thermostat controls so the oil doesn’t become overheated.
- Thaw your turkey completely.
- Don’t overfill the pot with oil or else it will overflow when you add the turkey and cause a fire hazard.
- Children and pets should be at least three feet away from the fryer at all times.
- Always use the fryer outside.
We can’t forget about the side dishes.Use these tips when making stuffing, potatoes and other vegetables:
- Stand by your stove when boiling potatoes or frying onions. If you’re in the kitchen, it’s easier to catch spills or other hazardous conditions in a timely manner.
- Keep the area near the stove free of food packaging, paper towels, dish cloths or anything else that can catch on fire.
- Clean up spills as they happen.
- Keep a pan lid or baking sheet close in case there is a pan fire. Covering the pan with the lid or baking sheet will smother the flames.
- Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove so you don’t bump them.