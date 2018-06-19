Retired Sarasota County Fire Marshal Jane Ross-Herrin is heading to Longboat Key.

Ross-Herrin, who will take over the role when Fire Marshal Lou Gagliardi retires at the end of August, has experience working in Bradenton, Anna Maria Island and Sarasota.

Ross-Herrin, 55, left her post at Sarasota County seven years ago to tend to her children. Now that they’re older, she took the opportunity on Longboat Key.

“I think that coming out of retirement and going back to work, I think this is the best opportunity anyone could ask for,” she said. “I think I’m very fortunate and blessed to be able to step on Longboat Key and become their fire marshal.”

Ross-Herrin has been in the fire service since 1987. She worked for Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue, then on Anna Maria Island for five years as a lieutenant inspector before the Bradenton fire chief offered her a fire marshal position. From there, she was the Sarasota County fire marshal for 11 years.

“The opportunity to come to Sarasota, first of all as a woman in the fire service, and then to come in as a chief officer was a great opportunity. So, when I applied (I was) shocked they offered me the position, and I loved it,” she said. “I enjoyed working for Sarasota County. I had great chiefs, and it was a very good department.”

Ross-Herrin will work closely with the state on various issues such as structural and building problems, new construction and education, which she said is the most important aspect of the job.

Ross-Herrin felt a sense of comfort on Longboat Key. When she walked into the Building Department last week, she saw many familiar faces from Sarasota County. She’s also worked with Gagliardi and Fire Chief Paul Dezzi before when she was still with Sarasota County.

When residents called Gagliardi, they would sometimes call her, too.

“Lou and I really stayed consistent, so that’s, I think, going to help this transition even better.”