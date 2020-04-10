The town of Longboat Key has decided to extend certain closures, suspensions and cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Manager Tom Harmer signed an executive order Friday that keeps the following places closed until further notice: public beach access parking, Quick Point and Overlook Park parking lots, the town’s boat ramp at Linley Street, the Public Tennis Center, the town’s Recreation Center at Bayfront Park, the amenities at Bayfront Park and town facilities, including Town Hall.

Town staff is accessible to the public by phone and email.

All Town Commission workshops and advisory board meetings are also canceled until further notice. It includes Planning and Zoning Board meetings and the Goals and Objectives meeting that was scheduled for April 20. It does not include Town Commission meetings, which are being held virtually.

The issuance of temporary-use permits for rentals on town property is suspended until further notice. Scheduling of certain building permit inspections in interior confined spaces is also suspended.

Part of Harmer’s executive order says the closures, suspensions and cancellations could be amended if the town receives additional directives from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sarasota County, the Florida Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The town is expected to re-evaluate the order on or before May 1.