Longboat Key Estates home sells for $1.4 million

A home in Longboat Key Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Bruce Cassidy, Manager of Tappan Real Estates Investors II LLC, sold the home at 593 Kingfisher Lane to Joseph and Karen Iannello, of Longboat Key, for $1.4 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,583 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2006.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Heung-Wing Li and Sau-Har Tang sold their Unit B-706 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to Steven Marks, of Longboat Key, for $1.08 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $890,000 in 2011.

Grand Bay

Deborah and John Gardner, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 352 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Thomas Murphy and Robin Murphy, trustees, of Camillus, N.Y., for $989,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,164,000 in 2006.

James and Debra Wall sold their Unit 515 condominium at 3080 Grand Bay Blvd. to Stephen Cooley and Judith Lomax, of Dallas, for $500,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2013.

Bird Key

Marcia Seinfeld, trustee, sold the home at 427 Wood Duck Drive to Weston Jones, of Sarasota, for $855,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $720,000 in 2016.

Fairway Bay

Eleanor Kveton sold the Unit 658 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to James and Nancy Amberson, of Longboat Key, for $835,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2000.

Robert and Judith Lambe, of Rehoboth, Mass., sold their Unit 902 condominium at 1918 Harbourside Drive to Paul and Julie Ann Gerard, of Longboat Key, for $420,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2001.

Seaplace

Brigitte Gee, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit G1-206-A condominium at 2089 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Laurence Barton, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $725,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,200 in 2014.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

David and Linda Church, of Decatur, Ga., sold their Unit 57 condominium at 957 Spanish Drive N. to Irar Trust, trustee, and Barbara Kelly, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $555,000 in 2015.

St. Armands Towers North

Ava Condon, trustee, sold the Unit 85 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Cynthia Elitzer and Donald Elitzer, trustees, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 1992.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Rosenberg Realty Associates LP sold the Unit 512 condominium at 512 Bayport Way to Richard and Nancy Stoneman, of Ontario, Canada, for $475,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2005.

Jordans

David Myers, of Peoria, Ill., sold the home at 700 Broadway to Ian and Jean Rogerson, of Cheshire, United Kingdom, for $275,000. Built in 1930, it has one bedroom, one bath and 558 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $88,000 in 1994.

Chateau Village

Christopher and Janice Amstutz, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 102A condominium at 722 Blvd. of the Presidents to Sue Marques, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 657 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,500 in 2018.